During an argument over cake batter Monday evening, one man allegedly threw a cheeseburger at another and tried striking him at a home in the 2000 block of Teasley Lane, according to a police report.
Denton police responded around 9:20 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in which a 61-year-old caller said a man who was staying with him tried to strike him a couple of times. The report says the two got into an argument over the use of cake batter.
Monday was the second day the other man was staying with the caller. He grabbed the caller by the shirt and attempted to strike him but missed, according to the report. He attempted to hit him again after the caller struck him on the cheek.
The report says the caller managed to grab the visitor’s head and push him outside the home. At one point during the argument, the visitor threw a cheeseburger at him. Officers observed a red stain that appeared to be a condiment on the caller’s arm and the wall.
According to the report, the caller said he had pain on his chest and his arms, where police observed redness.
Witnesses told police they saw a man matching the description of the visitor running earlier, but officers were unable to locate him. A report was taken.
Other reports
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly displayed a knife at a restaurant Monday afternoon because he didn’t trust another person there, according to a police report.
Officers located the man nearby and detained and frisked him for weapons. The report says they found a sheath of three throwing-style knives and a set of plastic knuckles. A search of his backpack later led police to a switchblade knife that was about 6 inches long.
The man said he went to La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen to buy beer. Another man walked in, and the suspect “didn’t trust his eyes,” so he displayed one of his knives because “he didn’t know what was about to happen,” according to the report.
The 911 caller said she locked the door to the restaurant after the man with the knife left because she was unsure what his intentions were. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for knowingly or intentionally displaying a deadly weapon.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman reported that the tires and wheels of her vehicle were taken and replaced sometime Monday while she was working at Medical City Denton, according to a police report.
She said sometime between 6 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday, an unknown person removed the wheels and tires of her vehicle and replaced them with another set. According to the report, the replacement tires were significantly smaller, and the wheels had five spokes, but her wheels had six.
A report was taken. Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said the hospital staff didn't know if there was surveillance footage from that area of the parking lot.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman told police she found one of her vehicle’s windows damaged Monday by what she believes was a pellet gun, according to a police report.
The report says she believes she knows who did it because of a prior dispute. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 252 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into Denton County Jail.