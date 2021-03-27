A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly threatened to blow up a convenience store, yelled at customers and threw things at them, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the store, located in the 2300 block of Colorado Boulevard, at about 8:18 p.m. after multiple callers reported the man was standing outside and threatening people. Officers were immediately approached by him, the report states, and he told them he was just sitting outside and listening to music when people started yelling at him.
Two witnesses told officers the man was threatening nearby people and threatening to blow up the store, the report states. They added the man told them he hopes they die and began throwing things at them as they got into their vehicle. Police spoke to the store manager, who said at least three customers had complained about the man.
Officers spoke to the man once again and he denied the accusations. They could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, the report states, and he was unable to complete a sobriety test. The man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, which was later upgraded to public intoxication with three prior convictions based on past charges.
Other reports
600 block of West Eagle Drive — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly broke a window at his girlfriend’s apartment and put her in a headlock when she confronted him about it, according to a police report.
An unspecified caller told police that at about 5:57 a.m., a man had shoved a woman at an apartment. Officers arrived and spoke to the man, who said the incident was purely verbal, though they also spoke to the woman, his girlfriend, who said he pulled her hair.
The two got into an argument because the man broke a window at her apartment, his girlfriend said, after which he allegedly pulled her hair and put her in a headlock, restricting her breathing. Officers observed a lump on her scalp, the report states, as well as a bruise on her neck and fingernail marks on her arm. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member, impeding breath.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A woman called police Friday afternoon to report a man was kicking the mirrors on multiple vehicles outside an apartment, according to a police report.
The woman told police that at about 2:23 p.m., she heard a noise outside and found a man yelling and aggressively kicking the side mirrors of three vehicles, including her own. When she went to confront him, she said, he ran off, and officers were unable to locate him.
She did not know the man and the report does not specify if any surveillance footage of the incident is available, though an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 454 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.