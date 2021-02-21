A 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s face in, gave her the middle finger and brandished a pocket knife at her husband, according to a police report.
The woman’s husband called police at about 6:06 p.m. to report a man had threatened him with a knife, and officers arrived at the 1800 block of South Loop 288, finding the suspect at a nearby intersection. He told officers he had been in a verbal altercation with someone and allegedly admitted to having a knife.
Officers detained the man and recovered his pocket knife. He told police he had words with a woman and that her husband approached, the report states. He allegedly admitted to showing her his middle finger and pulling out the pocket knife, though he said it was in self-defense, as he felt the husband might have fought him.
Officers spoke to the woman, who said the man was standing next to a trash can when she went to throw something away, and asked unprovoked if she wanted him to bash her face in. She then went inside a store and called her husband, who had previously dropped her off. Her husband told officers that when he arrived, the man pulled out the pocket knife and flipped it open, threatening him and telling him to back off.
The man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent significant bodily injury.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police found him urinating on a building near the Downtown Square and he allegedly tried to touch an officer’s gun, according to a police report.
Officers were on foot when they saw the man urinating on the side of a building, the report states, and went to speak with him. He allegedly reached out and tried to touch an officer’s gun while they were speaking, and pulled out a pocket knife when asked to show his identification. The report states he unfolded the pocket knife and held it by his side, not dropping it until police told him multiple times to do so.
The man was arrested on a charge of urinating or defecating in public.
400 block of Bryan Street — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report her husband, who she had separated from, destroyed $650 worth of her clothing, according to a police report.
The woman told police she left some of her belongings at her husband’s residence and that he had destroyed all of them, including various clothing and a pair of boots valued at $300. Officers did not make contact with her husband at the time of the report, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.