A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly threatened a man and woman with a knife in a parking lot and officers had to negotiate with him for three hours before he got out of his vehicle, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E after a man and woman called police to report they were parked in a parking lot when another man also parked his vehicle, got out and walked toward them waving a knife at them. That man, the pair said, asked if they wanted “some of this” and said he would cut them before getting back in his vehicle.
Police found the man in his vehicle with a knife sitting in his lap. They were able to get him to place the knife on the passenger-side floorboard, the report states, but he later pulled out another knife while speaking with officers, which was also placed on the floorboard. He allegedly admitted to confronting the man and woman with a knife, telling officers he felt he needed to defend himself because he thought they were following him.
The man allegedly refused to exit his vehicle for three hours, the report states, during which officers negotiated with him before he eventually got out. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
900 block of Greenbend Drive — A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly admitted to using LSD and attacked his friend while leaving a party, according to a police report.
At about 4:05 a.m., a caller reported someone was outside their house ringing doorbells. That caller told police the man ringing doorbells was saying he was beat up, and added a second man jumped over a neighbor’s fence and was now arguing with the neighbor.
Police arrived and spoke to one of the men, who they observed was erratic as he spoke and told officers he was previously at a party with a friend, but could not tell them where the party was or where he was at currently. He allegedly admitted to using LSD and yelled at the man he was with, telling him he should’ve kicked him in the head and killed him.
Police spoke to the other man, who told them the two were friends and that they had left the party together. That man had a large bump on his head, the report states, which he told officers came from his friend attacking him. He did not want to press charges for assault, but officers arrested the first man on a charge of public intoxication.
100 block of Duchess Drive — A driver for a food delivery service called police Saturday morning to report he had finished a delivery when a man approached him with a gun and robbed him of his wallet, according to a police report.
At about 3:43 a.m., the man called police to report he finished a delivery at an apartment and that when he came back to his vehicle, a man approached him with a gun and demanded whatever he had. He gave the man his wallet, which contained $25 in cash and his credit card, before the robber drove away.
The victim later told officers his credit card had been used twice without authorization, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.