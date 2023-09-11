A 49-year-old man who was allegedly seen with a gun outside of Sara’s Secret tried to run from an officer who asked if he was armed, according to a police report from Sunday night.
At about 8:40 p.m., police were dispatched to a call at the adult store in the 3100 block of West University Drive. The caller said there was a man who refused to leave the storefront. Then, the caller said they saw on a surveillance camera that the man appeared to have a firearm.
When officers arrived, they located a man matching the caller’s description. The report states he displayed signs of being under the influence of narcotics, he was agitated and he was yelling. The store owner wanted him removed from the property, according to the report.
Given all of the circumstances and the reported firearm, the report states officers decided to perform a frisk. The officers approached and asked if he had a gun. The report states the man immediately began backing away and turned around the corner of the building.
Officers were concerned he was going to access a weapon or flee, according to the report. They commanded him to stop, but he started running. It’s unclear from the report exactly where he ran. But police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said his vehicle was nearby and it doesn’t appear he went far.
At some point, he was near the storefront with officers again. The report states he had his hands raised while holding onto metal objects. He was yelling and backing away.
The man eventually bent down and placed the objects near his feet. But when officers attempted to remove the objects from the area, the report states he immediately began reaching down and grabbing at the objects while yelling, “No.”
The officers attempted to grab the man’s hands. The report states the man resisted by continuing to grab at the objects. The officer told him he was under arrest and placed him in handcuffs.
After his arrest, the officer reviewed still images from the security camera. The man could be seen holding what looked like a firearm near his waistband, according to the report. However, the report states the firearm was not recovered.
The man was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport for allegedly resisting the frisk and the officer’s attempts to prevent him from grabbing the objects. He was also charged with evading arrest or detention for allegedly fleeing the officer after the officer commanded him to stop.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — After multiple 911 calls about gunshots in a mobile home park on Sunday, officers encountered “irate” residents with spent shell casings outside their home, according to a police report.
At about 9:32 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in a trailer home park. Multiple callers reported hearing seven gunshots.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located multiple shell casings outside one residence. They did a security sweep and spoke with the residents.
The report states the residents were agitated and irate due to the officers’ presence. The residents said they had heard something but they weren’t sure what. The report notes the shell casings were right outside their home. The residents said they were drinking and playing guitar at the time.
Officers asked them further about the shell casings. The residents said they were old casings. The report states also officers observed numerous firearms and ammunition at the residence.
Because there was a lack of evidence to suggest where the shell casings came from, officers collected the casings and left. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 293 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.