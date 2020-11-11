Toxicology results are still pending for a 74-year-old man who told police he was driving from Oklahoma to his home south of Fort Worth but was actually driving northbound toward the Sooner State, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about a reckless driver around 9:03 p.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller told dispatchers she was in Keller following an SUV on Interstate 35W that was weaving from lane to lane and almost hit several vehicles.
The report says she saw other drivers move onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid being struck by the reckless driver. Denton police caught up with the suspect on I-35 near University Drive and saw him swerving on the highway. At one point, the driver went off the road completely and almost struck a metal guardrail before entering the highway again near Milam Road.
The suspect didn’t stop after police activated their emergency sirens and lights, continuing north at speeds between 30 and 50 mph. The report says a Texas state trooper successfully deployed a metal spike strip that flattened all of the SUV’s tires. The SUV eventually stopped in Valley View.
According to the report, the driver told police his vehicle suffered a blowout when they contacted him. He was allegedly unaware of where he was, telling police he was leaving Oklahoma and driving to his home in Everman, south of Fort Worth, although he was actually driving northbound toward Oklahoma.
The report says given his age and physical capabilities, standard field sobriety tests would be limited. He was arrested and charged with fleeing a police officer. According to the report, he consented to a blood specimen draw to prove his claim he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the toxicology results were still pending Wednesday afternoon, so additional charges may be added depending on the results.
Other reports
800 block of Sun Valley Drive — A store is providing police with footage of a possible burglary suspect who stole a 911 caller’s debit cards from his car Monday, according to a police report.
A man called police Tuesday morning to report the burglary and credit card abuse. The report says the man was notified by his bank at 10:17 p.m. Monday of possible fraudulent activity. He checked his vehicle, which was unlocked, and discovered someone had stolen his wallet that contained several credit cards.
The burglar spent a total of $56.49 across three purchases. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of West University Drive — A man reported around 3:44 p.m. Tuesday that another driver struck his 20-year-old daughter’s vehicle while that driver was making a U-turn on West University Drive, according to a police report.
The report says the woman involved in the crash was driving westbound on West University Drive when another driver, facing east, failed to yield the right of way and made a U-turn onto the westbound lanes. While turning, the other driver struck her vehicle on the front driver’s side, causing damage.
The other driver continued westbound and left the scene of the crash. The caller’s daughter does want to pursue charges. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — An officer met with a woman at the Police Department who reported a threat early Tuesday, according to a police report.
She told police a man has made several verbal threats to kill one of her family members. She and that family member want to press charges. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 460 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.