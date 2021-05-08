A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly entered the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street, took several food items and threatened an employee with a large knife when he was asked to return them, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the store at about 7:36 a.m. after the employee called police to report the incident. He gave police a description of the suspect and they were able to find him within 400 feet of the store, the report states. They searched the man and found no weapon. He allegedly denied being inside the store but did say he was coming from that direction, the report states.
An officer returned to the store to view surveillance footage of the incident, noting that there was “no doubt” the suspect was the same person they detained. That officer also noted that they could see a large knife and the man taking the items.
Police were able to locate a matching knife in a nearby trash receptacle, the report states, and the man was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Other reports
Intersection of Lillian Miller Parkway and South Interstate 35E — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and cited for disregarding a pedestrian control signal Friday morning after she allegedly approached officers and demanded a courtesy ride without telling them what was wrong, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 7:33 a.m. when the woman approached them barefoot and in a green graduation cap, the report states. She asked officers to let her inside a squad car, allegedly refusing to speak with police until she was allowed in. After being allowed into the back seat of a car, she still did not speak with police, with the report stating she told them “instead of giving you information, how about I just give you a destination?”
The woman eventually got out of the vehicle and walked toward the intersection, the report states, pointing her hands at the sky. She did not activate the crosswalk’s walk signal before crossing, police observed, and an officer gave her verbal instructions not to cross. She allegedly ran through the intersection while traffic was still flowing.
Police detained the woman and requested medics come to the scene to evaluate her, though she allegedly declined to speak with them as well. Officers determined she should be issued a citation for disregarding a pedestrian control signal, but she declined to give them her information for the completion of the citation, the report states. She was arrested and booked into the city jail before ultimately being issued the citation.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman called police Friday morning to report her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and threw things at her before leaving, according to a police report.
The woman told police that at about 6:24 a.m., her ex-boyfriend entered her apartment without permission or a key, throwing various items at her and leaving a laceration on her face. He then left and was not at the scene when officers arrived, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.