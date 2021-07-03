Denton Police say a 27-year-old man stole between 150 and 200 checks from a store last month and has been charged in relation to the incident after the department reviewed security camera footage.
According to a police report, officers responded to a fraud call June 4 after an employee of a check cashing business reported they had been given a stolen check. Police determined the man stole between 150 and 200 checks from a store, but did not obtain an arrest warrant for him until Friday after an investigation into the theft was completed using security camera footage.
The report states the man was already being held in the Denton County Jail, and was additionally charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying info, 50 or more items.
Other reports
2000 block of Teasley Lane — A man called police Friday afternoon to report his ex-girlfriend allegedly broke his window and phone, keyed his car and tried to run him over, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the man’s apartment at about 3:28 p.m. and spoke to him. He told officers his ex-girlfriend got angry because she thought another woman was in his apartment and proceeded to break part of a window. She also allegedly grabbed his $400 phone and threw it off of a balcony, breaking it as well.
The woman allegedly keyed her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, at which point he told her he was going to call police. She then got in her vehicle and tried to run him over, he said, and he ran between two other vehicles to stop her from reaching him. Officers did not make contact with her, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly returned to a 7-Eleven a day after being trespassed from it, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the block at about 12:09 a.m. when they observed the man sitting on the property, recognizing him from the day prior. They spoke to the man, who allegedly did not answer police when he was asked if he remembered being trespassed or what he was doing there.
The man was previously trespassed after an employee reported he was causing problems, the report states. Friday, he was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made eleven arrests.