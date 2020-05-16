A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly evaded police while they were responding to a theft report in the 1200 block of South Loop 288.
A 7-Eleven employee told police that a man stole four 18-pack cases of Bud Light around 8:30 a.m. Friday before fleeing in a vehicle, noting it looked like the driver had damaged a tire after hitting a curb. An officer en route found a vehicle matching the description heading south on Woodrow Lane.
The report says the driver motioned that he was going to pull into a parking area after an officer initiated a traffic stop. Dispatchers told police the vehicle was reported stolen from Mesquite, east of Dallas.
After the vehicle stopped, the driver started to flee down Kerley Street but construction was in the way. According to the report, the driver allegedly struck a chain-link fence after driving onto a yard to avoid the construction. There was more construction down on Duncan Street, so the report says the driver exited and fled on foot but was detained shortly after.
Police located the stolen beer in the back seat of the vehicle. The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, theft under $100 and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — No arrests were made after a man reported a woman held his girlfriend at gunpoint Friday morning, according to a police report.
The report says he changed his side of the story a few times. Police contacted both women, who said there was no physical altercation and that it was only verbal. Officers didn’t find a firearm, neither woman had physical injuries or marks, and officers learned the caller and the woman he accused don’t get along.
Police again spoke with the caller, who called to report the woman left a fake gun at the motel after pulling it on him. He later told police she never pointed it at him or specifically threatened him with it, but said she flashed it at him and sent threatening text messages.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
400 block of East Prairie Street — A 22-year-old woman who was arrested on drug charges late Friday later told police she gave them a false identity, according to a police report.
An officer conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle that didn’t have a working license plate light and failed to use a turn signal. The report says there was an odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and an officer found a small amount of marijuana, a methamphetamine pipe and a substance believed to be meth.
She was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was later charged with failure to identify after admitting she gave officers a false name earlier.
500 block of West University Drive — Kroger employees told police a man scanned items at self-checkout, pressed the button to pay, but then left without paying Friday morning, according to a police report.
The total amount of items taken was $279.59 and loss prevention staff said they believe he’s previously stolen from the store, the report says. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 305 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.