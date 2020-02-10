Denton police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another man near Emily Fowler Central Library on Sunday morning.
Police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said a caller told police the 19-year-old was trying to fight others outside the library at about 9:20 a.m.
When an officer arrived, Jones said, they noted seeing the suspect yelling at three other men. He told an officer one of the men had stolen important items from him, so he was trying to fight him. Police reports did not specify what the items were.
One of the victims told backup officers the 19-year-old had approached them looking for a fight. While trying to calm him, the witness said the 19-year-old punched him in the hand. Police reports said the man's hand was swollen. He reported it hurt, and he had trouble moving it.
Medics gave the man an ice pack, but he declined medical transport for further treatment, Jones said.
Because of the man's injuries, officers arrested the 19-year-old on a charge of assault causing bodily injuries.
Other reports
200 block of Dallas Drive — Callers reported a white Honda driving recklessly shortly before noon Sunday.
The driver allegedly struck a curb and nearly hit a utility pole. Officers found the driver pulling out of a parking spot and turned on their emergency lights.
Police reports claimed the driver had pinpoint pupils and showed signs of drunkenness during standard field sobriety tests.
According to reports, the man also claimed he had a flat tire, but officers didn't see any signs of that. The 34-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the second such charge he's faced.
During a search of him and his vehicle, officers found a total of 0.3 grams of what appeared to be heroin wrapped in foil or inside a plastic bag. After those discoveries, officers added possession of a controlled substance to the man's charges.
As of Monday afternoon, the man was held in the city jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
100 block of West University Drive — Witnesses told police a man was hallucinating and wandering in and out of a parking lot just before 5 a.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, officers described the 28-year-old man as dazed and heavy-footed with pinpoint pupils. Though they described his speech as "incoherent," officers were able to understand the man when he claimed he injected drugs earlier in the day.
It was not clear from police reports what drug it is he allegedly injected. Following a sobriety test, officers arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication.
Jones said the man resisted officers as they tried to handcuff him, so an officer used a form of arm hold to take him to the ground. The man allegedly continued to be uncooperative during his trip to the city jail, so officers charged him with resisting arrest.
During a search of his person, officers reported finding a clear baggie with a crystalline substance they believed to be methamphetamine, so he faced a third charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 315 calls and made seven arrests.
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 2,748 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.