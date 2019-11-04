A man was driven to a local hospital with two stab wounds Sunday morning after an assault in the 1100 block of Dallas Drive, according to a police report.
Police arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a knife at the scene.
From the report, it was still unclear exactly what happened as of Monday evening. A police spokeswoman said investigators were still looking into the case.
A 911 caller told a dispatcher Sunday morning the victim told them, “He stabbed me,” referring to the alleged attacker. Denton police said University of North Texas police got to the scene first and detained the suspect.
Police said the victim was conscious and speaking to officers at the scene.
Other reports
500 block of North Loop 288 — A 911 caller said her husband was assaulted by what was described as about a dozen other men Sunday afternoon, according to a police report. Police made no arrests as of Monday, but on Sunday, officers observed the victim to have swelling, discolored skin and burst capillaries in his eyes, the report shows.
100 block of Avenue A — A man told police Sunday that he was assaulted by a group of men Saturday night while at a bar in the Fry Street area, according to a police report. He told police the group pushed him to the ground without explanation.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — The sleeping roommates didn’t hear a thing, but several gaming consoles, controllers, video games and a computer were stolen from a residence, according to a police report filed Sunday.
1100 block of West University Drive — A woman was arrested at the Clayton House Motel on Sunday night after it was reported she was going in and out of a room without having checked into the motel, according to a police report.
Officers questioning the woman said she gave them a fake name. When she gave them her real name, police said officers then learned she was wanted on a parole violation, the report shows.
As officers placed her under arrest, the woman told them there was a container inside her bra. A female officer was dispatched to the scene and recovered about 1 gram of methamphetamine from the woman, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,522 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 557 calls and made 42 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 93 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.