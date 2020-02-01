Officers on patrol in the 900 block of North Loop 288 observed a vehicle traveling at an “extremely high” rate going southbound around 9:22 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the officers had to accelerate to 75 mph to catch up to the silver Chevrolet Impala, which they believed was going 80 mph. The driver eventually slowed down and police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Loop 288.
The report shows the driver stuck both hands out the window, holding his car keys, immediately upon stopping “because he didn’t want to be shot.”
Police asked the 29-year-old man why he was driving so fast, and the man said his car was “driving crazy,” and he was driving in neutral. According to the report, police noticed his eyes were red and bloodshot and that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
Beckwith said officers arrested him believing he was intoxicated. During a search of his vehicle, they found a loaded .40-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat.
The man consented to a blood draw, which was done at a local hospital before he was taken to the city jail, both without incident. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and received a charge for unlawful carry of a weapon because the loaded weapon was within his reach while he was driving, Beckwith said.
Other reports
700 block of West Congress Street — Police arrested a woman on drug charges near Calhoun Middle School and have passed the case on to Child Protective Services because there was a child directly involved, according to a police report.
Beckwith said police likely received an anonymous tip that a woman had drugs, which led them to the suspect. While speaking with the 35-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger’s seat of a vehicle, police said they observed a cap from a syringe in the front seat and fresh puncture marks on her arm.
While speaking with the woman, she admitted she had another needle in the front right door and took out a wallet filled with several used syringes, according to the report. She told police the substance in the syringes was methamphetamine.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. There were other students nearby.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old woman told police something was her fault, didn’t pass field sobriety tests and tried to use her wallet as a phone, according to a police report.
The woman approached police and said “it was my fault,” but didn’t clarify what she meant by that, Beckwith said. Police noticed she exhibited signs of intoxication and said she couldn’t complete field sobriety tests that they administered.
The report says police asked her how she would get home, and she said she would call a friend. She didn’t have her phone on her. Beckwith said she gave officers her father’s phone number, but he didn’t answer when they called twice.
When police asked her a second time how she would get home, she began talking into her wallet like it was a phone, according to the report.
800 block of West Hickory Street — A man caught another man walking into his home on his Ring security system camera, according to a police report.
Beckwith said on camera, the resident saw a man walk down the driveway, go around the back of the house and peer into windows. The recording then shows him walking into the house through the front door and running back out about three minutes later.
The resident believes the suspect was either surprised to see someone home or surprised to see the German shepherd. The report shows he went to the next house and looked into those windows as well.
Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From midnight Thursday to midnight Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 433 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.