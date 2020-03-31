A 31-year-old man told police he believed he was shot while on a run Monday in the 900 block of Scott Drive, according to a police report.
The report states he was out running when he heard a loud pop and then felt a pain in his leg right after. At a local hospital, officers noticed an entry and exit hole on his leg.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers are investigating and didn’t locate any evidence around the block number given.
Pedestrian in fatal vehicle crash Wednesday identified
The 28-year-old man involved in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in far north Denton has been identified as Austin Kent Daigle of Oklahoma, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner states Daigle’s death was due to blunt-force trauma to the head and chest from the collision. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Rector Road.
Beckwith said the vehicle involved was a pickup. Police are still investigating the crash.
Other reports
300 block of Mill Street — A 34-year-old man arrested on allegations of assault Monday afternoon admitted he grabbed his girlfriend by the arm during an argument after initially denying any wrongdoing, according to a police report.
When police arrived in reference to a domestic disturbance, a 29-year-old woman told them her boyfriend was being verbally abusive, cursing at her, and grabbed her by the arm when she tried to walk away. She said this caused her physical pain.
The report says officers could smell alcohol on the man’s breath and that he was slurring his words. The man denied hitting his girlfriend but admitted they were verbally arguing. The report doesn’t mention any specific topic they were arguing about, Beckwith said Tuesday.
While officers were arresting the man on the assault allegation, he began telling officers that arresting him was ridiculous since he didn’t hit his girlfriend. Beckwith said officers explained that assault is more than just hitting and that it includes pushing and grabbing.
According to the report, the suspect then admitted that he did grab her. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, family member.
Texas Penal Code Section 22.01 states someone commits assault if they knowingly, intentionally or recklessly cause bodily injury to another person, including their spouse; if they intentionally or knowingly threaten another person with bodily injury, including their spouse; or if they intentionally or knowingly cause physical contact with another person that they know or should reasonably believe the other person will regard as offensive or provocative.
2600 block of Virginia Circle — Police are investigating a terroristic threat after an ex-staffer of a business threatened to kill his former manager upon being terminated Monday morning, according to a police report.
The report shows the ex-staffer told the manager that he was going to go get a pistol and kill the manager by the end of the day. Beckwith said the ex-staffer was gone by the time officers arrived and cleared the scene.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 243 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into Denton County Jail.