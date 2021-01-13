A man reported he was rendered unconscious Tuesday after his roommate kicked in the door to their home Tuesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Royal Meadows Street on Tuesday morning after two roommates called 911 to recount their disagreement.
The report says the woman who made the first call told 911 dispatchers around 5:53 a.m. her roommate wasn’t allowing her into the home to retrieve her property and her dog, adding her roommate also hit her.
Her roommate reported the woman kicked in the door to their home and that the impact caused him to lose consciousness. He reported he had injuries on his head, hand and wrist and felt pain in all of those places. According to the report, he called 911 after regaining consciousness and seeing his roommate walk over his body and into the home.
The woman was no longer at the home when police arrived. According to the report, police observed that the door had been kicked in and there was broken glass in the area. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3900 block of Waterford Way — A 14-year-old boy allegedly punched his uncle Tuesday because he wouldn’t buy the teen a vape pen, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a home around 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report says they learned the teenager allegedly punched his uncle in the face with a closed fist.
The 14-year-old was detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on a count of assault causing bodily injury family member.
900 block of Morse Street — Several shell casings were located early Tuesday following a shots heard call in which no one reported injuries, according to a police report.
Police responded to shots heard around 1 a.m. Tuesday report after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. The report says police located several shell casings but no bullets. They also saw damage from bullet impacts on houses. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — In a burglary report, a woman said two sets of door alarms were reported missing Tuesday, according to a police report.
The woman left her apartment around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned home around noon to find someone broke the deadbolt to the door. The report says she found the kitchen cabinet doors and the door to the laundry room open, noting they were closed when she left.
Only the door alarms were missing. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 38 people into the Denton County Jail.