Officers who arrested a 33-year-old man in downtown Denton on Sunday morning say the man told them he was a vampire, which is why he does not sleep much, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported a man dancing and stumbling in the 300 block of West Hickory Street. At about 5:40 a.m., officers found the man in the 200 block of Sycamore Street, the report shows.
When officers asked what he was doing, the man told them, “Smoking a joint,” police said. Officers never found a marijuana joint, the report shows.
The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication non-alcohol, and he was taken to the Denton City Jail.
Officers reported the man didn’t know where he was going and said he doesn’t sleep much because he is a vampire.
Other reports
South Loop 288 and Northbound Interstate 35E — A driver who was found slumped over her steering wheel Sunday morning said she and her passenger were on their way back from a Dallas nightclub before officers woke them up, according to a police report.
The vehicle was in drive, with both the passenger and driver asleep, the report shows. Officers asked the 24-year-old driver to step out and go through field sobriety tests.
The police arrested her on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A police spokeswoman said Monday morning the passenger was not arrested.
Mingo Road and Frame Street — Denton police said a driver fled from a minor crash Sunday evening.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,713 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 1,019 calls and made 28 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 68 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.