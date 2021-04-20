A man with a knife Monday afternoon gave up on a robbery attempt at Chicken Express after the 911 caller refused to give him money, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at the chicken chain in the 1100 block of South Loop 288 around 8:17 p.m. The caller reported he was sitting in his car, going through the drive-thru of the restaurant, when an unknown man approached him.
According to the report, the man was armed with a knife, banged on the car window and demanded the caller give him his money and keys.
The report says the caller said no and shook his head. He reported the man then “stared at him” and left. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone matching his description.
Other reports
900 block of South Interstate 35E — A 24-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday after Hooters employees called 911 to have him trespassed from the restaurant, according to a police report.
The report didn’t say why employees wanted the customer trespassed. Police found him sitting at the bar and told him employees wanted him to leave. Officers learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation for assault causing bodily injury in Denton County, so he was arrested on that charge without incident.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 911 caller filed a report Monday after informing officers he had “concrete” evidence his ex perjured herself under oath regarding a custody battle, according to a police report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Acme Street — Two people who tried to break into a business early Monday didn’t gain entry, but they did damage the lock, according to a police report.
A caller around 5:28 a.m. told police he was watching the security camera at his business and could see two men attempting to break into the building. Shortly after, Denton dispatchers received a 911 call from the alarm company.
Police arrived and the two people were gone. According to the report, officers believe they were startled by the alarm. They didn’t locate anyone, but found the $30 lock that was attached to the garage door was damaged.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.