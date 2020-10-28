A man told the Denton Police Department on Tuesday that someone uploaded explicit photos of him online without his permission, according to a police report.
According to the report, he told police he knew the photos were taken after he met in person with two people he met online, but he didn’t give consent for the photos to be released.
The incident happened in another country, so he reported the incident to a local jurisdiction first. The report says that department told him to also file a report with the Denton Police Department since he’s a Denton resident, but doesn’t say where the incident occurred.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of East Hickory Street — A CVS pharmacy employee reported a fraudulent prescription Tuesday for a cough syrup that contains an opioid, according to a police report.
The report says the pharmacy discovered a fraudulent prescription for promethazine with codeine Tuesday. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the medication can “produce relaxation and euphoria” if taken at a volume higher than prescribed.
The report says the pharmacy tried to contact the doctor who wrote the prescription, but they discovered that doctor doesn’t exist. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. The prescription hadn’t yet been picked up by anyone.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported Tuesday that her ex-boyfriend has been texting and calling her even though she has a protective order against him, according to a police report.
She told officers she’s been getting multiple texts and calls a day since Oct. 1. The report says her protective order states he shouldn’t contact her by phone or other method. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 41-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated in front of a CBD store Tuesday, according to a police report.
An employee at the shop called 911 about an intoxicated man pacing the area, screaming and waving his arms. Officers located the man lying on the sidewalk in front of the store. The report says he had a bottle of Steel Reserve with him that was about two-thirds empty.
Police determined he was intoxicated. According to the report, the man allegedly needed support to stand, didn’t have good balance and he had a difficult time understanding instructions.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Denton City Jail records show he’s previously been convicted of public intoxication three times.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.