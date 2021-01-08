A caller found out this week someone used his name to fraudulently buy a car in 2013 after receiving a notice from the IRS to pay taxes on the vehicle, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a forgery call around 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Algarve Drive. The caller told police he received a letter from the IRS a few days ago stating he owed $1,800 in taxes on a vehicle he never purchased.
According to the report, a fraudster purchased an $18,000 Toyota Corolla in Lewisville in 2013 using the caller’s name. Police confirmed his name was listed as the buyer, and the report says the signature on the purchase documents didn’t match the caller’s own signature.
He was instructed to file a report with his local police department. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
200 block of Duchess Drive — A woman reported two unknown men knocked on her door early Thursday, and one pushed his way in, according to a police report.
Police responded to a disturbance call around 12:47 a.m. Thursday. The caller told police two men knocked on her door at the McKinney Park Apartments asking for a woman she didn’t know. The report says one of them offered to show her a picture of the woman they sought. When the caller opened the door a little bit, one of the men pushed against the door and caused her to fall.
She reported it did hurt when she was pushed and that one of the men briefly put one foot inside her home before leaving. Police searched the area but didn’t find either of the men. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
400 block of Ame Drive — A 24-year-old accused of assaulting his fiancée Thursday allegedly admitted to putting his hands around her neck, but denied squeezing “hard,” according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 1:51 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported her fiancé “went crazy and was breaking stuff.” She reported he also placed his hands around her neck and pushed her to the floor.
The suspect was gone by the time police arrived to speak with the caller. She said he became angry that morning and broke items around the house. The report says she recorded video of him on her phone during this incident and that he allegedly charged at her for her phone, attempting to break it.
She said he pinned her against a wall and squeezed on her neck during the struggle for her phone. According to the report, the woman’s fiancé returned to the home while police were speaking with her.
Police observed a cut on his hand, which the man alleged he sustained while breaking his computer. When asked about the physical fight, he admitted to putting his hands on his fiancée’s neck but said he “didn’t squeeze hard.” He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, impeding breath or circulation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.