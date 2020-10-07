A man who told the Denton Police Department he had two golf carts chained together behind Academy Sports and Outdoors reported them stolen Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Police took a phone call report about a theft in the 2600 block of West University Drive. The caller told officers he had two golf carts chained together behind Academy and discovered them missing.
The report says he last saw the carts around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Police drove around the area to try to find the golf carts but were unsuccessful. The report didn’t say whether the golf carts belonged to the sporting goods store.
Other reports
900 block of Mack Place — A 24-year-old man allegedly admitted to police he turned a verbal argument with his sister physical late Tuesday after he pushed her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance after a caller reported he could hear a man yelling at a woman. The report says the man involved outright admitted he turned the altercation physical by pushing his sister.
He allegedly made a strangling gesture with his hands, according to the report. His 20-year-old sister said her brother grabbed her by the neck with both hands and squeezed, causing her to feel pain.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 31-year-old man at a local hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday who had an outstanding warrant from Dallas County, according to a police report.
A security guard told Denton dispatchers that a man refused to leave the hospital and hospital staff wanted him trespassed from the property. Officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and tried to handcuff him, but the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and refused to move once the handcuffs were on.
The report says police attempted to pick him up but were unable to do so. They then used a wrap restraint, a remote restraint device, to help transport him. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and Denton police also charged him with resisting arrest.
400 block of IOOF Street — A caller reported their white Lexus and wallet stolen Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
Police spoke with two people, one of which was missing their car, keys and wallet. The caller estimated their car to be worth $5,000, the report says. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.