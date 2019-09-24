Denton police responded to a fight Monday between two men in the 100 block of West Hickory Street. The men were separated once police arrived and one man complied with police while the other backed away and fled the scene, according to the police report.
Officers located the man hiding behind bushes in the 100 block of Mulberry Street. The 29-year-old was arrested on a charge of evading arrest, as well as on an outstanding warrant for a charge of public intoxication.
Other Reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 45-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
A police officer walked into a convenience store at about 1 p.m. and saw the man was unconscious, according to police reports. While attempting to wake him, the officer noticed several prescription pill bottles in his pockets.
The man produced a glass pipe and unmarked bottles containing 8.8 grams of amoxicillin and 1 gram of tramadol, an opioid pain medication.
2400 block of North Bell Avenue — Police were dispatched to an apartment complex Monday after receiving a call about an attempted burglary of a coin-operated machine.
Two washing machines were vandalized and damaged, but the would-be thief was unable to access the coin vaults.
3400 block of Forestridge Drive — An unlocked vehicle was burglarized Monday, according to police reports.
Three people were victims of the burglary and reported two backpacks containing a laptop, tennis shoes, headphones and sunglasses were missing from the vehicle. The missing items totaled more than $1,400, said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,111 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police made 174 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.