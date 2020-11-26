An armed man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday morning told the cashier he hated to do it before leaving with about $200, according to a Denton Police Department report.
The robbery took place shortly after the store opened at 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of East McKinney Street. The cashier told officers the man followed her and her manager into the store and soon after approached the counter with a handgun, telling her to open the safe and that he hated “to do this to you,” the report states.
The manager returned from elsewhere in the store and the cashier explained the situation, she said, with the man tapping his gun on the counter. The manager opened the safe and gave him the money — about $200, the report states — and he then left the store.
Police are attempting to locate video footage from surrounding businesses, according to the report, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3100 block of Teasley Lane — Officers responded to a bank Wednesday morning after an ATM was damaged and cash stolen from it, setting off an alarm, according to a police report.
Police were notified of the alarm at about 2:48 a.m. When officers arrived, they observed severe damage to one of the bank’s ATMs that appeared to come from someone attaching a chain to it from a vehicle and forcing its doors open, the report states.
Officers determined five drawers were missing from the ATM but did not know how much money was taken. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 58-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday night on separate charges after patrolling officers observed her chasing and hitting him outside of a motel, according to a police report.
Police spoke to the woman, who said the man hit her in the face and that she was tired of it and knew he wouldn’t fight back in front of officers, the report states. Officers did not observe any injuries to her, though she said he hit her multiple times.
Police also spoke to the man, who said the woman hit and scratched him in their motel room following an argument, after which she chased him out of the room.
Officers observed visible scratches on his leg, neck and arm, the report states, and the woman was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, although the report did not specify their relationship. The man was also arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
1200 block of West Oak Street — A man called police Wednesday afternoon to report his cellphone had been stolen and that whoever stole it was posting “inappropriate” photos and videos on his social media accounts, according to a police report.
The man told police he left his phone at a residence in the block, although the person living at that residence denied having it, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.