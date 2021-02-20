A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly robbed a group of friends of $19 and proceeded to buy cigarettes at a convenience store, according to a police report.
At about 8:44 p.m., a man called police to report he was held at gunpoint with two friends in the 2900 block of West University Drive. They were in a vehicle when a man approached it and told them to give him all of their money before taking out a handgun, the report states. He then took a total of $19 from two of the victims, and a witness told officers a man matching his description entered a convenience store in the 3000 block of West University.
Officers determined the man had entered the restroom in the store and, after evacuating all customers and staff, waited for him to exit. They immediately detained him, the report states, and found he had a handgun. Police spoke to store employees, who told them he had purchased about $19 worth of cigarettes.
The man was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and a charge of theft of firearm, as the handgun was reported stolen out of Wise County.
Other reports
2200 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly pushed and punched his girlfriend while they were breaking up, according to a police report.
Both the man and woman called police after he left his residence and she followed him, the report states. Officers arrived at the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, where the two had parked their vehicles, and spoke to them. The man told police they were breaking up and that his girlfriend had grabbed him by the jacket and scratched his face, after which he pushed her and punched her as a reflex, according to the report. He added that she tried to force him off the road while they were driving and that she struck his vehicle multiple times when he parked.
The man’s girlfriend told police she was pushed and punched, and allegedly admitted to hitting his car multiple times after he had parked because she was angry. He did not want to press charges for the damage to his vehicle, the report states, but told police she had hit it multiple times while he was driving.
Officers determined the man was the primary aggressor in the incident and arrested him on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member. The report states that the alleged aggravated assault, when the woman allegedly struck the man's vehicle while the two were driving, is still under investigation.
Intersection of Neff and Greenlee streets — A woman called police Friday night to report her friend pushed her out of his vehicle, cutting her with a knife in the process, according to a police report.
Medics were treating the woman when police arrived at about 7:59 p.m. She told police she was in her friend’s vehicle when he became agitated out of nowhere, yelling at her to get out. She refused to get out, she said, at which point he pushed her out.
The woman saw a small knife in the man’s hand during the incident, and noticed she was bleeding when she got up. He drove away shortly after. The report states she did not want to press charges. She was treated for a cut on her finger and declined to go to a hospital, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 440 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.