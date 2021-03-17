The Denton Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery after a caller reported being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday at a RaceTrac, according to a police report
A 911 caller around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday told dispatchers someone stole his U-Haul truck from him at RaceTrac in the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive an hour earlier. He reported being held at gunpoint after he pulled up to a gas pump to refill.
According to the report, the gunman told him to get out of the vehicle as he held a gun to the caller’s head. The caller’s wallet, which contained a debit card and other assorted cards, and cellphone were still inside the truck when it was taken.
The report says police weren’t able to review surveillance footage at the time of the report but were going to follow up later. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A 42-year-old man allegedly spit on an emergency medical technician at Medical City Denton Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Hospital staff said a patient was acting erratically and threatening people. Police responded to a disturbance around 12:58 p.m. after a 911 caller said the patient spit in a hospital worker’s face.
According to the report, the EMT said the suspect approached him, pushed him and informed him he would spit on him before actually doing so. He told police he wanted to press charges.
The charge the suspect was arrested on was harassment of a public servant because the EMT is classified as a public servant, the report says.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — Police arrested a driver who allegedly hit another vehicle with his own while intoxicated late Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a crash near the Hickory Creek Mobile Park after a 911 caller reported he was following a driver who hit him earlier. The suspect allegedly left the scene of the crash without providing any information about himself.
According to the report, he refused to speak with officers about the incident. Police smelled an odor of alcohol from the man’s breath and determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman looking for a house to rent in Denton reported being scammed Tuesday after she paid more than $1,700 to an unknown person for the house, according to a police report.
The report says she found a home for rent listed online and contacted the lister. She reported going out to tour the house Sunday and being informed the house she was interested in was actually the house next door. According to the report, she moved forward with the rental and paid a total of $1,765 for an application fee, holding fee, pet fee, security deposit and utility deposit.
A company later contacted her to see if she was still interested in the first home and she learned the representative she was speaking to earlier didn’t actually work for the company that listed the house. The report says that person contacted her again for the first month’s rent and she requested a refund.
She was told she’d receive a refund but hasn’t yet. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.