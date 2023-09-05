Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A man reported Monday that someone robbed him at gunpoint while he was cleaning out his car outside an apartment complex, according to a police report.

At about 1:34 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard. The caller said someone stole his phone at gunpoint about five minutes before his call.

