A man reported Monday that someone robbed him at gunpoint while he was cleaning out his car outside an apartment complex, according to a police report.
At about 1:34 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard. The caller said someone stole his phone at gunpoint about five minutes before his call.
The caller said he was about to drive some friends home and wanted to make room for them in his car. While his friends remained in the apartment about to leave, he went to the parking lot to clean out the back seat.
He noticed two men and a woman in the parking lot but said he didn’t think much of it. The report states that he didn’t know them.
As he was leaning inside the car, he said the people approached him. He said that one of the men pointed a handgun at him and grabbed his cellphone that was sitting in his car. The phone was worth $1,200, according to the report.
The men and the woman left on foot. The caller said he would like to pursue aggravated robbery charges if the suspects can be identified.
Other reports
4000 block of Interstate 35 — A 26-year-old man who was arrested after his rideshare driver pressed a panic button threatened officers repeatedly during his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a panic alarm. A caller from the alarm security company said a rideshare driver hit the silent panic alarm in her vehicle.
Police located and spoke with the driver at a gas station. She said she had picked up the man in Celina. When she picked him up, she said, the man’s relative told her he was very intoxicated.
While she was driving him to his destination, she said, he made several uncomfortable statements. She also said he refused to put his seat belt on and made a comment about having a shotgun.
After that comment, she pressed the alarm and pulled over at the gas station. But she said he refused to get out of her vehicle. So, she went into the store until officers arrived.
The man told officers he was headed to Hurst. He said he had been drinking since the day before. He said there wasn’t anyone who could come pick him up from the gas station. The report states that he had watery, glassy eyes, he swayed while he was speaking and officers could smell alcohol on his breath.
The man attempted to walk away from officers while he was detained, according to the report. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of public intoxication. Additionally, he had an active warrant out for his arrest for violating probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
The report states that he started making several homophobic and racist statements. He also allegedly began to threaten officers on the scene.
As officers transported him to the city jail, the report states, he kicked the inside of the patrol vehicle window. He also allegedly threatened to assault officers multiple times. At the jail, he allegedly made more threats about fighting officers.
He was additionally charged with obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony offense.
4200 block of Mesa Drive — Two people arrested on drug charges at a business Monday are also under investigation for a recent burglary at the property, according to a police report.
At about 11:47 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at a commercial property. The caller said his property fence was cut and people had set up camp nearby. He also reported that his property was burglarized in August.
When officers arrived, they saw the cut fence and found a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man on the property. The report states they told officers they had methamphetamine pipes in their possession.
The woman handed officers her bag and some of her clothing. The report states that in a pocket of a pair of shorts, officers found a small clear bag with a brown substance they believed to be heroin. The woman allegedly confirmed it was heroin.
She started to say that the heroin belonged to someone else, according to the report. She said she believed that the man had planted it in her shorts. Officers placed her under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram.
Officers learned the man had a warrant out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for his arrest. The warrant was for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram.
The report also states that officers found 0.3 grams of meth at the scene. But Cunningham said neither party was charged in relation to this. She said the report does not provide details about this evidence.
Police are still investigating whether or not the pair were involved in the August burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.