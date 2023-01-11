A man reported Tuesday someone called him over to their vehicle, then robbed him at gunpoint, according to a police report.
At about 2:45 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sirius Drive for a robbery. The caller said two men robbed him.
He said he was working in the area and had just gotten out of his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and flagged him over.
When he walked to the other vehicle, he said the passenger displayed a firearm and told him to get in. The report states the man got in the vehicle and the pair robbed him of his keys, wallet and cellphone.
Police searched the area but did not find the suspected vehicle. The robbery is still under investigation.
Other reports
1700 block of Brinker Road — Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman reported someone pointed a gun at her for honking at them Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 2:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a person with a gun. The caller said another driver pointed a handgun at her and then drove away.
Police searched the location but were not able to locate the suspect vehicle.
They spoke with the caller, who said the incident started when she was stopped at a four-way stop in a parking lot. She said another vehicle ran the opposite stop sign and cut her off.
After the caller honked at the other vehicle, she told police the female driver pointed a handgun at her. Then, the driver left the area.
The caller said she wants to pursue charges if police can find the suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.