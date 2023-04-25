A man reported he was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex park Tuesday night, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 9:26 p.m., police were dispatched to a robbery in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive. The caller said her family member was jumped by people at a park and someone pulled a gun on him.
When police arrived, they spoke with the alleged victim, who had injuries but didn’t need to be transported to a hospital. He said a group of people he didn’t know stole his cellphone at gunpoint.
He said multiple people approached him in the park and knocked him to the ground and attacked him, according to the report. During the altercation, he alleged someone pointed a gun at him and said something about shooting.
Police are still investigating the aggravated robbery.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A 35-year-old is being held in lieu of over $350,000 bail after he was arrested Tuesday on multiple warrants, ranging from aggravated assault to illegal camping, according to a police report.
After applying for warrants, the report states detectives received information about the man’s whereabouts and maintained surveillance on him. They located him inside a fast-food restaurant and placed him under arrest. During his arrest, police allegedly found less than a gram of methamphetamine on him.
Along with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B, he was charged with five warrants: aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; assault causes bodily injury family violence; violation of bond/protective order two or more times in 12 months; littering; and prohibited camping in a park.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith was not able to access reports narrating the assault incidents on Wednesday. But she said on April 4, police were dispatched to a call about multiple people experiencing homelessness who allegedly refused to leave a property in the 2800 block of Teasley Lane. During the incident, the 35-year-old man allegedly brandished a firearm.
The man has been previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary of habitation, forgery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
