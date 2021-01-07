A fraudster purchased a brand new GMC truck Monday using another person’s form of identification and is refusing to give it back to the automotive dealership, according to a police report.
Staff at James Wood Auto Park, 3906 Interstate-35E, learned Thursday that a purchase made Monday was fraudulent, the report says. Staff called the Denton Police Department around 5:46 p.m. after learning the man who purchased a 2021 GMC Sierra Monday used another person’s identification that was stolen.
The report says the man whose identification was stolen reported he was never at the dealership on Monday and hadn’t authorized anyone to purchase the truck in his name. The fraudulent purchase cost the business $66,721, staff reported.
Staff contacted the buyer to get him to return the truck immediately or let them know where it is, but the buyer refused to do so. The truck was reported as stolen.
According to the report, the identify fraud victim didn’t know who made the purchase.
Other reports
100 block of Massey Street — A 27-year-old is accused of assaulting his stepfather Wednesday evening by keeping a door shut on his right arm, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 6 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance after dispatchers said a woman was screaming and an intoxicated man was hurting his mother and threatening to blow them up.
The report didn’t say why the suspect was yelling angrily when he first arrived at the family’s home, but does say he began talking about politics and the discussion became heated. The report didn’t specify what about politics was being discussed.
At one point, the suspect allegedly exited the home after his mother and then barricaded the door with his body. According to the report, his stepfather was able to open the door enough to get his arm through, but the suspect pushed the door closed again, trapping his stepfather’s arm.
Officers observed multiple fresh, small scratches on the stepfather’s right forearm and elbow area. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but they located him in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard. He allegedly told officers he didn’t remember most of the incident but admitted to pushing the door closed. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
800 block of Laguna Drive — A woman discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone threw white paint on her vehicles sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
She reported at least one unknown suspect threw white paint on her vehicles and that the paint was still a little wet. The report says she found no other vehicles in her area with white paint on them.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.