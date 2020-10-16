Hardware store employees reported a man who refused to wear a face mask in a store pulled a gun on them Thursday afternoon before exiting the store, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to Day’s Hardware in the 600 block of West University Drive around 3:57 p.m. to a person with a gun call. Police spoke with the employee who called 911 who said a man entered the store without a face mask, refused to put one on and later drew a pistol from his hip holster.
The report says he repeatedly refused to wear a mask and also refused to leave. The store manager also asked him to comply with their mask policy or leave the store, but he again refused.
When the store manager began to follow him down an aisle, the man then drew a gun, according to the report. The caller told police the man started yelling at the two employees to stay away before holstering his weapon.
The report says he continued to argue with employees as he walked out of the store. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2500 block of Stockbridge — Police are investigating a report of a 16-year-old being shot three times with a BB gun Thursday evening, according to a police report.
A woman reported her son was playing basketball when someone shot him with a BB gun twice in the stomach and once on his hand. Police spoke with the boy around 7:53 p.m. who said he didn’t know the identities of people he was playing with, but that he was playing with about three or four other males.
The report says police located several silver BBs on the ground in the area. The mother told police she was going to take her son to the hospital after paramedics confirmed he had a BB bullet in his hand.
2300 block of West University Drive — A woman arrested on a charge of public intoxication told police she wanted to use a friend’s urine to ensure a clean drug test analysis Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a clinic around 8:50 a.m. in reference to a public intoxication call. The caller told police a woman was inside the facility acting intoxicated, flailing her arms and pointing at things other people couldn’t see.
The report says officers believed she was under the influence of a stimulant drug because she was having a hard time standing still. She allegedly told police she was there to take a drug test. Police attempted to conduct a sobriety test, but stopped because of her “uncontrollable, exaggerated movements.”
She was arrested and charged with public intoxication, non-alcohol. On the way to the city jail, she allegedly told police she had a friend’s urine in her bra to ensure her drug test came back clean, according to the report. Police located a plastic bottle in her bra that contained yellow liquid. The report says she hadn’t yet taken the test.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.