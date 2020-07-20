Denton police didn’t find a suspect Sunday evening after a couple reported that a man had pointed a gun at them as they left a parking lot in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard, according to a police report.
The caller told police she and her boyfriend were leaving a parking lot and heading down the 100 block of South Carroll around 7:55 p.m. Sunday when a man pointed a black handgun at them.
The report says the driver noticed the other man before they left the parking lot. He told police he saw the other man exit a business “in a very angry manner,” swearing and yelling as he got into a Dodge Challenger.
According to the report, he didn’t pay much more attention to him until he pulled up next to them and pointed the gun at them. The driver told police he didn’t do anything to the man with a gun and didn’t know a reason for the incident.
The report says officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle but didn’t find him at the time. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1300 block of Avenue C — A resident reported a pistol, drill, video games and two gaming consoles worth a total of $3,750 were stolen from his home between 9 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The report says a burglar gained entry by forcing their way in through the back door. The caller wasn’t home when it happened.
He reported a pistol and ammunition valued at $450 stolen, as well as a $1,250 television, an Xbox, PlayStation 4 and video games and controllers for both systems for a total of $950, and an air impact drill with accessories valued at $1,100.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of Inman Street — A woman reported the front windshield of her vehicle damaged around 2 p.m. Sunday but doesn’t know who did it, according to a police report.
The report says one of the woman’s friends called her Sunday and asked if she’d seen her vehicle that day, implying something had happened. The caller told police she believes the damage happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.
A damage estimate wasn’t reported as of Monday afternoon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 278 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into the Denton County Jail.