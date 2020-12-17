The Denton Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old woman who allegedly cut her boyfriend early Wednesday, according to a police report.
A third-party caller dialed 911 and said they heard yelling and screaming at an apartment in the 1200 block of Avenue A. Police saw blood leading into the apartment and noticed the door was unlocked.
The report says officers announced themselves and asked for anyone inside to come out. A man who was covered in blood came out with his hands up and said no one else was inside when asked.
Officers checked out the rest of the apartment and found a woman in one of the back bedrooms and a knife with blood on it in plain sight, which they then removed. Denton paramedics were dispatched after police examined the man’s injuries: Three of his fingers were cut, and paramedics determined one needed stitches.
The man alleged he cut his finger while cutting vegetables and refused to change his story, according to the report. Police spoke with the woman, who admitted she and the man, who is her boyfriend, were arguing verbally when she allegedly swung a knife at him.
She alleged this prompted him to grab at the knife in self-defense and that she doesn’t remember anything after that. The report says the man also had three lacerations on his torso, which the woman said she didn’t know anything about and the man claimed were old, although they were still bleeding.
The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family member. She was taken to the Denton City Jail and later booked into the Denton County Jail. Jail records show she posted a $15,000 bond the same day.
Other reports
1200 block of East Hickory Street — A woman returned home Sunday to find her home broken into, but nothing was taken, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the caller, who said she was out of town between Friday and Sunday. The report says she found her door open when she returned and believes it was kicked in because the wall next to the door was “torn down.”
Nothing was reported stolen, and she told police she didn’t know why anyone would force their way in. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2500 block of East Hickory Street — Police found bolt cutters around a storage container that was reported burglarized Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 12:36 p.m. after a caller said someone cut the locks to their building and took camping and lawn equipment without their consent. The storage container, a conex, belongs to the American Legion Post 71, the report says.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.