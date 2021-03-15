The Denton Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday on Interstate 35, authorities said.
Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the exit for Ganzer Road. One pedestrian was killed in the crash.
The department said on social media around 6:53 a.m. that all lanes were closed while officers worked the crash. Traffic was diverted at Milam Road. Lanes reopened around noon Sunday.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hadn’t identified the victim as of Monday afternoon. A description of the suspect vehicle wasn’t available Monday.
Police: Runaway teen found in man’s apartment again
Police arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly harbored a runaway teenager in Denton again Sunday, according to a police report.
The suspect allegedly denied that a 15-year-old runaway from Gainesville was at his home Sunday in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street. A 911 caller told dispatchers there was a runaway at a residence in this block, but the report didn’t say how the caller knew that.
Officers were dispatched to the residence around 3:39 p.m. and tried to contact someone inside, to no avail. The report says the tenant then called the non-emergency number, said he saw an officer at his residence and said he wanted to speak with police.
According to the report, he said no one was at his residence and he alleged he was out of state. When informed about the runaway teenager, he still denied anyone being at his home.
Another 911 caller then informed police that someone from the suspect’s apartment was trying to break through the neighbors’ shared wall. While this was happening, officers were attempting to obtain a search warrant for the home.
The report says the suspect called police again and said he just arrived home and entered through a hole in the wall from his neighbor’s apartment, but he couldn’t provide a reason for entering this way.
He exited through the front door for police, who then detained him. Officers searched the apartment and located a 15-year-old girl inside who was reported as a runaway from Gainesville. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed the girl was one of the same two girls in his apartment in January.
The young girl was detained and released to her mother. The report didn’t state the relationship between the man and teenager.
He was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway. He was arrested in January following the previous runaway incident on a warrant for harassment from Cooke County, but was released from the Denton County Jail after posting bail that same day.
Other reports
1500 block of Charles Street — A man reported one of his roommates hit him with a baseball bat Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an assault around 5:58 p.m. The caller reported he was cleaning his room after one of his roommates asked him to, but the room wasn’t cleaned to his roommate’s satisfaction.
The report says the caller’s roommate then told the caller to get out of the house and an argument ensued. The caller alleged his roommate hit him multiple times with a baseball bat.
According to the report, a third person in the house saw the roommate in question holding a bat, but didn’t see any violence occur. The caller said he felt pain from the incident. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.