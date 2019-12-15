An appeal to the Christmas spirit wasn't enough to keep a 47-year-old suspect out a jail Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1500 block of South Loop 288 after a member of Walmart's asset protection team claimed to see a man switching price tags on several items.
After the man checked out, the employee checked the man's receipt and discovered he paid less than $2 for four items that should have cost more than $185.
He allegedly switched the tags on a pair of jeans, a pair of boots and two NFL jerseys. (The report did not specify which football teams.)
Once confronted by police, the man allegedly admitted to switching the price tags.
"His excuse was that it was Christmas time and they don't have money for these gifts," Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said Sunday.
He was arrested at about 11 p.m. on a charge of fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Other reports
Intersection of Ed Robson Boulevard and Grandview Drive — When they arrived at the scene of a reported crash Saturday night, officers found a maroon Mazda on top of a downed tree.
A witness to the crash called police at about 11:38 p.m. to report seeing a car drive off the road and crash into a tree.
The 34-year-old woman driving the car was the only occupant, and nobody appeared to be injured, according to police reports.
Reading from police reports, Vetere said the woman immediately told officers "she was scared because she'd been drinking," though she had thought she was sober enough to drive.
Officers began to walk the driver through standard field sobriety tests, which she initially complied with, but she eventually refused to go further with the tests. Police noted she had slurred speech, glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol around her.
Additionally, she was unable to stand balanced with her feet close together. When requested, she declined to submit to a blood test.
She was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and subsequently transported to a local hospital pending the signature of a search warrant to obtain a sample of her blood.
It was not clear from police reports when — or whether — officers obtained a search warrant to draw her blood.
2900 block of West University Drive — Hotel employees called police at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when a 49-year-old man refused to leave the lobby couch.
Officers reported the man was unable to answer many of their questions, including where he lived, and had red, watery eyes. He also appeared unsteady on his feet and unable to concentrate, Vetere said.
While the man said he had stayed in the hotel the night before, employees said that was untrue. The man refused medical attention and maintained he had not taken any medication during the day.
He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 calls for service and made seven arrests.