Denton police arrested a 55-year-old man Friday morning who possessed a dead person’s ID and a recreational vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched near Walmart on University Drive to a suspicious vehicle call. The report says an RV trailer was also scanned at the location.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers located the vehicle and noticed there were several bicycles leaning on the back of the trailer, as if to intentionally obstruct the view of the license plate.
Beckwith said officers were attempting to speak with the person inside and were going to breach the door when a man opened and exited the vehicle. According to the report, he had several knives in his pockets that police then grabbed before detaining him.
The report says he walked out with a Texas ID that officers checked and found belonged to a dead person. Beckwith said the man identified himself as that man when officers asked for his name. He allegedly provided variations of the name before revealing his real name.
With his real name, police learned he had an arrest warrant out for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3.
He was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive/intentionally giving false information, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and theft of property, greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Woman allegedly drove for miles while intoxicated
A Bridgeport woman who was arrested in Krum on Friday evening for allegedly driving while intoxicated admitted to officers that she shouldn’t have been driving, according to a police report.
A call transferred from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to Denton police noted that a driver was switching from lane to lane on U.S. Highway 380, almost hit another car and later hit a median, causing a tire to blow out. The caller said they’d been following the Ford Expedition since Bridgeport, a town west of Decatur.
Police located the driver in Krum and noticed the two front tires were flat. The report says a woman walked out of the vehicle with her hands up, claiming she had a concealed carry license and had two guns with her.
A search of her vehicle led police to a gun inside a purse and another in the vehicle, matching what she told officers.
When asked what she had to drink, she said she had about 8 ounces of wine at home and then started driving to Flower Mound. Flower Mound is about 50 miles east of Bridgeport.
Beckwith said officers determined she was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests. She was arrested and consented to a blood draw, which was done at a local hospital before she was taken to the Denton City Jail. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A man and woman each claimed the other person, not them, pulled out knife during an argument late Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
Witnesses told police two people got into an argument over an unpaid drug debt and that each pulled a knife on the other.
According to the report, the man said he didn’t know the woman who claimed he owed her money for drugs. The woman told officers she was minding her own business when the man approached her.
The two each told police that the other person was the only one who pulled a knife out during the incident. Police are continuing to investigate.
800 block of West Eagle Drive — The window of a city-owned building was destroyed, but nothing of value was taken from the building, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched short before 9 a.m. Friday to a burglary. The report says police don’t believe anything of value was taken and that only the window was damaged. The building was said to be vacant. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 271 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into Denton County Jail.