Police are investigating a shooting after a caller reported that a masked man shot at his vehicle several times early Thursday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 3200 block of Fallmeadow Street around 1:36 a.m. A 911 caller told officers he was parked on the side of the road when an unknown man approached and told him to get out of the car.
The report says the man was wearing a ski mask and was armed. The caller told police the masked gunman tapped loudly on his window with what looked like a pistol and told him to get out.
According to the report, the caller drove away, and the masked man then started to shoot at him. Police saw multiple gunshot holes in the man’s car and noticed one of the tires was blown out. The report says they also found bullet fragments.
The masked man wasn’t on scene when police arrived, and no arrests have been made. The shooting is still under investigation as an aggravated assault.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 36-year-old woman on a charge of criminal trespass after she allegedly yelled at store clerks and slapped a COVID-19 barrier Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The report says the woman was previously trespassed from the 7-Eleven on McKinney Street. The caller, a Denton County sheriff’s deputy, told police he was at the store when a woman entered and started causing a disturbance.
According to the report, she yelled at store clerks and slapped the barrier meant to separate clerks and customers as a precaution for COVID-19. The store manager told officers the store wanted to press charges, so she was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Scripture and Hillcrest streets — A 35-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated allegedly didn’t complete a sobriety test and instead told officers to just arrest him late Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were traveling west on Scripture Street near Hillcrest Street, where barricades have been placed to stop through traffic, when they saw a vehicle facing east, sitting in the grass as if it was trying to get past the barricades.
The report says the driver’s speech was heavily slurred and officers could smell the odor of alcohol from his breath as he spoke. He completed the standard field sobriety tests but allegedly stopped the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and told police to just arrest him.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated as well as obstruction/retaliation after allegedly threatening officers. Police obtained a warrant for a blood specimen draw when he refused to consent to a draw. He was taken to a local hospital for the blood draw, where he allegedly threatened officers, and was then taken to the Denton City Jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.