While sitting in his car in the 300 block of Withers Street Saturday afternoon, a man told police a stranger held a pocketknife to his throat.
Khristen Jones, spokeswoman for Denton police, said the 30-year-old was uninjured during the incident.
After threatening the man, the 22-year-old suspect walked a short distance away, police said. He was still standing nearby when police arrived.
“The caller was able to identify the suspect when officers arrived and officers observed a knife laying next to the victim’s belongings in plain view,” Jones said.
He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear why the man allegedly made the threat.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 19-year-old man told police he was slapped after a confrontation in a Whataburger on Saturday night.
The man said a group of unknown men were being rude and disturbing other customers, so he approached them to ask that they stop. At that point, one of the men “slapped him in the back with an open hand,” Jones said.
No suspects were still at the scene when police arrived, and no arrests were made.
3400 block of Oriole Lane — A 21-year-old woman told police that one of her trucks was stolen sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.
She told police that an unknown person stole her driver’s license, passport and smartwatch from inside her 2015 Dodge Ram. Also stolen from the pickup were the keys to her 2009 Dodge Ram, which was subsequently stolen.
“There were no signs of forced entry, and the caller stated they believed the vehicle was left unlocked,” Jones said.
The vehicle was valued at $10,000, Jones said. She did not have an estimate for the total cost of all stolen items.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 156 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.