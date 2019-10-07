A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday morning after Denton police said they found him parked in a vehicle with its emergency flashers running, according to a police report.
The report says a 911 caller told dispatchers that a car hit a median located near West University Drive and Town Center Boulevard. The caller said the vehicle hit the median and was stopped in the area.
Police said the man was given field sobriety tests and was determined to be drunk. Officers arrested the man and took him to the Denton City Jail. Police records show the man was charged with his second DWI offense.
Other reports
500 block of East Windsor Drive — Police said a man told officers Sunday afternoon that one of his social media accounts was hacked and someone posted from his account “intimate visual images of his girlfriend without his or her consent,” said Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones, who added that police were investigating the report.
2000 block of West University Drive — Two “male juveniles” allegedly caused about $5,800 worth of damage at the University Behavioral Health facilities Sunday afternoon when they “became agitated” and began punching a wall and kicked a glass window, Jones said. She said neither was arrested.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,549 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 80 medical calls and nine vehicle crashes.