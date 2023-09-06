A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after his family member reported he took methamphetamine at Medical City Denton and stole a Tesla, according to a police report.
At about 10:38 a.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle theft in progress at Medical City Denton, located at 3535 Interstate 35E. The caller said his relative was high on meth and just stole a Tesla from the hospital parking lot.
When Denton officers arrived at the hospital, the family member flagged them down. He said his family was visiting someone at the hospital.
The family member said the man consumed meth, walked out of the hospital, got in a Tesla that he knew didn’t belong to the man and drove off. He said the man took off northbound on Interstate 35E.
Denton officers contacted the registered vehicle owner. The owner didn’t know the vehicle was missing and said they would like to press charges for theft. It’s unclear from the report whether the vehicle was unlocked or not, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The report states that Tesla has an app that can track the vehicle’s location. Denton officers were able to track the vehicle and alert other agencies.
Texas Department of Public Safety and Prosper Police Department officers located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 380. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the report states that it continued westbound going up to 118 mph.
Eventually, the vehicle pulled over in the 2500 block of West University Drive, where Denton officers arrested the driver.
As the Tesla was worth $45,000, he was charged with state jail felony theft of property.
Other reports
300 block of West Eagle Drive — A 25-year-old with a firearm who allegedly stole from a gas station would have gotten off with a warning, but officers arrested him when he would not leave the property, according to a police report.
At about 3:05 a.m., police were in the area when a QuikTrip employee flagged them down. The employee said a man took a Redbull drink and a protein bar without purchasing them.
Officers located the man on the property and detained him. The report states that “out of nowhere” the man told officers he didn’t have a gun.
They patted him down and found a magazine on him. He then told officers that he had a firearm in his drawstring bag and gave them consent to search it, according to the report. The officers did find a firearm in his bag.
The employee said he didn’t want to pursue charges for theft. But he did ask that the officers criminally trespass the man.
Officers informed the man he was criminally trespassed from the property. They provided him with a copy of the criminal trespass warning and returned his firearm.
Despite explaining to the man several times that he needed to leave, he remained on the property. Officers informed the employee that the man was not leaving and asked if he wanted to pursue charges. The employee said yes.
Officers placed the man under arrest for criminal trespass, which was enhanced because he was carrying a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 419 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.