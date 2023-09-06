Denton Police stock
A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after his family member reported he took methamphetamine at Medical City Denton and stole a Tesla, according to a police report.

At about 10:38 a.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle theft in progress at Medical City Denton, located at 3535 Interstate 35E. The caller said his relative was high on meth and just stole a Tesla from the hospital parking lot.

