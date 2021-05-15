A man had his weed-eater stolen Friday afternoon after an unknown male made their way into his backyard, punched him in the face and threw it over a fence before leaving, according to a police report.
The victim called police at about 2:38 p.m. to report he was just assaulted by another man. He told police that at about 2:30, he was working in his backyard with headphones in when a man tapped his shoulder. The man had entered through an unlocked gate, the victim told police, and proceeded to punch him in the face.
The victim was knocked to the ground and the suspect then threw his weed-eater over the fence before leaving. When the victim got to the other side of the fence, he said, it was already gone. He had several abrasions but did not need medical assistance, the report states, and officers could not locate the unknown man. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly urinated on the wall of a business, telling officers he was not able to go inside, the report states.
Police were patrolling the block when they observed the man facing the business and urinating near a crowd of people. The report states officers had contacted him less than an hour earlier because he was attempting to start fights. They released him to his brother at that point, who told them he would take him home, though officers found him again at about 2:34 a.m.
Officers told the man urinating in public is illegal and went to arrest him, though he allegedly resisted, with the report stating he tensed up and forced his arms toward his body. He was charged with alcohol public intoxication, disorderly conduct: urinating in public and resisting arrest.
100 block of Avenue A — A 26-year-old bar employee was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly punched a patron he escorted outside the business, according to a police report.
At about 1:37 a.m., officers witnessed a disturbance at a bar in which several people were pushed out of the business. As they were approaching, they saw an employee punch one of those people. After talking with the patrons and employee involved, police determined three of them were escorted out of the bar because one bumped into a DJ booth.
The victim of the punch was a friend of the patron who bumped into the booth, and was following behind the employee to figure out what happened, the report states. He said he felt pain and officers observed he had a bleeding scratch on his hand following the punch. The employee was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.