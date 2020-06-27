A man’s acquaintance offered him a ride home from the Downtown Denton Transit Center on Friday evening and vehicle occupants later took his belongings at gunpoint, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the man’s home in the 1300 block of Scripture Street to respond to a robbery that had just occurred. The report says the man was outside his home when someone pointed a gun at him and took his belongings.
He told police he got off the A-train when a vehicle he recognized honked at him. According to the report, he recognized the driver as someone he met once and the driver offered to give him a ride home.
When they arrived at his residence on Scripture Street, he told police one passenger grabbed his backpack and a gun was pointed toward him. The report says the occupants told him to give them everything and they took his backpack.
The backpack had two phones, cash and miscellaneous items. The total value was estimated to be $1,634. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2200 block of East McKinney Street — A man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated Friday evening was arrested after he didn’t stay at the scene of a car crash he was involved in, according to a police report.
Officers noticed a vehicle that looked like it had been in a crash around 5:45 p.m Friday. They spoke with witnesses, who said a pickup fled the scene after being involved in the crash, the report says. A woman at the crash scene was sitting on a curb and was taken to the hospital after paramedics assessed her.
Police located the suspect vehicle and the suspect admitted to having two drinks and being involved in a crash, according to the report. They determined he was intoxicated following standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving injury.
1300 block of South Loop 288 — An unknown thief spent more than $6,800 using a caller’s debit cards after taking them from a gym locker Friday morning, according to a police report.
A man told police someone took his wallet from a locked gym locker at LA Fitness while he was working out between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. The report says he called his banks immediately and both said his debit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases, each for $3,441.25.
According to the report, the man wants to press charges and believes someone used a key or bolt cutter to remove the lock. An investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of West University Drive — A man reported that another man stole his bicycle while he went into a Whataburger to pick up food Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says the man asked someone to watch his silver Redline mountain bike while he went inside the restaurant to order food. While he was inside, he saw another person walk up to the bike, get on it and ride off.
According to the report, the owner ran outside to go after him, but the other man was already too far away. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.