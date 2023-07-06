A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an officer found him walking on a Denton street in the dark and he would not identify himself, according to a police report.
At about 3:56 a.m., an officer was driving southbound on North Carroll Boulevard near its intersection with Crescent Street when they saw a man walking in the middle of one of the northbound lanes.
Turning the patrol vehicle around, the officer activated emergency lights and approached the man. The officer told the man to stop and explained that he can’t walk in the roadway when there is a sidewalk provided.
The officer asked the man for his name, but the report states that he only mumbled to himself about basketball. After the officer asked for his name again, the man went silent, turned and walked away.
The officer walked after the man and placed him in handcuffs. The report states that the officer noticed the man had red, glossy eyes as if he were intoxicated.
After asking several more times for the man’s name, the report states, he refused to speak.
The officer placed him under arrest and transported him to the city jail. There, officers were able to confirm his identity. He was charged with public intoxication and failure or refusal to identify.
There have been several incidents of pedestrians being struck on Denton roads so far this year. One woman reported in May that she was hit while legally crossing Eagle Drive at night. Another June report included a teen girl who ran into traffic on Loop 288 at night.
Some crashes resulted in death, however, like in the case of a 47-year-old woman who was struck and killed on East University Drive in January.
Other reports
Intersection of South Loop 288 and Colorado Boulevard — A man reported Wednesday that a stranger threatened his life after he told them he didn’t have any cigarettes they could take, according to a police report.
At about 3:43 a.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call. The caller said a man he didn’t know asked him for a cigarette and then threatened him.
An officer spoke with the caller, who said he was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up next to him. He said the driver asked him for a cigarette. The caller told him he didn’t have any and walked away.
But the driver kept following him and asking him for a cigarette, the caller said. He stopped walking and told the driver to leave him alone or he’d call the police.
At this, the driver allegedly said he was going to f--- him up and kill him. The caller said he started dialing 911, and the driver drove off.
Police are still investigating the threat.
300 block of South Loop 288 — Two construction companies reported someone used their forklift to steal several thousands of dollars worth of in construction supplies, according to a police report.
At about 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a theft call at a construction site. The caller said someone stole from the construction site over the weekend.
The caller told officers that the chain on a forklift was cut and someone used the forklift to steal two pallets of shingles valued at $4,500. The forklift itself was not stolen.
Police connected this incident to another call they received Monday. The call came from a different company working at the same construction site.
Officers attempted to reach out to the caller that day, but he wasn’t there when they arrived. He called back Wednesday to report that someone used the forklift to steal four 4-by-8 bundles of panel siding valued at $12,000.
Police are still investigating the thefts.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 445 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.