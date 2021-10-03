A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after officers found him unconscious a few feet away from West Oak Street and he told them he’d had at least five beers and thought he was in Dallas, according to a police report.
At about 12:58 a.m., officers arrived at the 2400 block of West Oak Street after a caller reported an unconscious man was lying in the roadway. The report states that when officers found him, he was lying 3 feet from the roadway in an area that was not well lit. He was cleared by medics and allegedly told police he was intoxicated, decided he needed to calm down and stayed behind while his friend went home.
The man allegedly admitted to having at least five or six beers, adding later on that he might have had even more. The report states his speech was slurred and that he couldn’t say where his friend lived, additionally telling officers that he thought he was in Dallas and was lost because he left Carrollton.
The man was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports2200 block of West Oak Street — A man called police Saturday afternoon to report a vehicle pulled up to him and its occupants began yelling at him about standing in the street, with one man getting out and punching him in the face three times, according to a police report.
The man reported the assault at about 1:53 p.m., telling officers that the man who got out of the vehicle struck him in the face three times, leading to him bleeding from his mouth and nose. He said he didn’t know any of the occupants, the report states, and declined medical attention. He said he wanted to press charges if the man could be identified, and an investigation is ongoing.
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — A woman called police Saturday morning to report her dog was run over by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding, according to a police report.
The woman told officers she wasn’t present when the incident occurred, but that her fiancee opened a car door and let the dog out, at which point it ran across the street and was run over by a vehicle. Several people informed her the car was speeding, she said. The report did not specify what happened to the dog, though officers informed the woman the incident would likely be a civil matter.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.