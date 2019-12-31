A man called Denton police twice, saying there was somebody hiding inside his couch. Officers never found a burglar but did arrest the caller and a woman inside the home on charges related to methamphetamine use, according to a police report.
At about 1:50 a.m. Monday, the 40-year-old man told dispatchers a burglary was underway at his residence, located in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street in Denton.
Officers pulled up and said they found the man wandering the parking lot. Police said he ignored officers and walked back to his front door. Officers followed. He told officers someone was hiding inside his couch, according to the report. Officers looked but did not find anybody.
Asleep in a bedroom was a 31-year-old woman. Officers told the man to wake up the woman. Sometime thereafter officers noticed a syringe in the woman’s jacket pocket, the report shows.
From their initial encounter with the man, officers noted alleged signs of intoxication, including dilated pupils, a clenched jaw and track marks on his arms. Officers suspected the man was hallucinating, they wrote.
After police told the man a search warrant would be in the works, the man retrieved meth, three more syringes and a glass pipe with meth residue in each, police said.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. The woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both taken to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
100 block of South Woodrow Lane — A paralegal arrived to work Monday morning and found a woman asleep on an office couch, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the burglary of a building call at about 8:07 a.m. and found the woman asleep, waking her up to ask her questions. Police said drawers and shelves had been rummaged through, and the owner of the business said items were missing. The report shows a fire extinguisher was found on the ground next to debris from a door.
Police believed the 21-year-old woman had forced her way into the building, and she was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. She was taken to the Denton City Jail.
3900 block of Teasley Lane — A 22-year-old woman allegedly pushed and slapped her brother and his girlfriend Monday afternoon at a residence, according to a police report. She was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 404 calls and made 13 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 34 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.