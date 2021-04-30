Police arrested a 34-year-old man on an assault charge Thursday evening after he allegedly hit his “common law spouse,” according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 7:35 p.m. outside Studio 6 Denton, 700 Fort Worth Drive, after a 911 caller reported seeing a couple fighting in the parking lot.
Officers spoke with a man and woman separately. According to the report, the man claimed his “common law spouse” slapped him in the face while they were inside their hotel room. Police didn’t see any redness on his face and he allegedly denied hitting her when officers asked about the assault.
The report says police noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath while speaking to him. He alleged he drank eight beers.
The woman reported the two were arguing and she was trying to get away from him, but he was trying to block her way. He allegedly slapped her on the head multiple times, according to the report. The woman said she didn’t feel pain and officers didn’t see any marks of injury on her.
She also reported he pushed her chest when they were back in their room and she fell onto the bed. The report says police spoke with a witness that saw the suspect slapping the woman’s shoulders, face and head.
The man was arrested and charged with assault by contact. According to the report, he started to resist arrest when officers were escorting him to their patrol vehicle by pushing back against officers. He allegedly kept his knee on the side of the door to keep police from putting him in the car.
The report says he eventually went limp and “somewhat willingly” got into the backseat. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
Other reports
2000 block of West Windsor Drive — At least one unknown person broke into a maintenance shed and took multiple pieces of equipment between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported Thursday morning that at least one unknown person broke into a shed at North Lakes Recreation Center. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said staff was compiling a list of all the equipment taken.
The report says the incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Staff said someone entered the maintenance shed by breaking and damaging a door and its handles. An investigation is ongoing.
3000 block of Interstate 35 — A woman at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton reported a sexual assault Thursday, according to a police report.
Denton police took a report for sexual assault that happened Wednesday outside of Denton County. An investigation is ongoing.
1300 block of Crescent Street — A caller reported seeing someone driving away from a burglary Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The building was described in the report solely as an empty building. Around 8:31 a.m., a caller said they saw someone driving away from the scene and that there was unspecified damage done to the building where it looked like someone entered.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.