Denton police said Monday that while officers were booking a 22-year-old man into the Denton City Jail on Sunday night, a baggie of what turned out to be ecstasy fell onto the ground. Police said the man admitted it was his.
His interaction with police on Sunday began with a domestic disturbance call at a convenience store in the 4000 block of Teasley Lane. Someone called the police to say a man entered the store to say a group of people were trying to beat him up, according to a police report.
Officers arrived and, after interviewing people on scene, determined nobody was trying to hurt the man. Officers learned the man had two warrants for his arrest. They arrested him and drove him to the jail, police said.
There, as he was exiting a police vehicle, the baggie fell to the ground, police said. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and was still housed at the jail Monday evening.
Other reports
Bellaire Drive and Montclair Place — Denton police arrested an 18-year-old woman Sunday night and charged her with family violence assault causing bodily injury after she was seen in a witness’s camera footage swinging at a man, according to a police report. Police said the woman scratched the man on his stomach and ripped his shirt.
Teasley Lane and Interstate 35E — An employee told Denton police Sunday afternoon that they saw someone get into an Atmos Energy work truck and drive away, according to a police report.
1100 block of Dixon Lane — A woman and her boyfriend reported to police Sunday that the woman’s father had pointed a pistol at them about 12 hours prior, according to a police report.
1400 block of Coit Street — Denton police said four vehicles were burglarized between 10 p.m. Saturday and about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report. Among the items reported stolen were a wallet, a pair of sunglasses and pieces of a drum set, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,259 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 80 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.