A 911 caller said the driver of a sedan shot at him with a gun Wednesday while he was on the road, according to a police report.
Officers took a deadly conduct report over the phone around 3 p.m. Wednesday. A caller said he was driving northbound in the middle lane around the 1300 block of Fort Worth Drive when an unknown motorist started to shoot at him with a gun from the left lane.
The report says the caller heard two gunshots and saw the other driver was the one shooting at him. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report didn’t describe a road rage incident prior to the gunfire, but added the caller also didn’t deny a road rage incident. The caller also didn’t know what could’ve sparked the conduct.
Other reports
1000 block of Fulton Street — A Denton High School student was detained Wednesday morning after school officials and police found he had narcotics, according to a police report.
An assistant principal at the school informed a student resource officer at the school around 10:45 a.m. that they found a student with drugs. The report says a different assistant principal saw the student that morning and told him to stop.
The 15-year-old boy didn’t stop when asked to and instead ran away, according to the report. While running, another school staffer also tried to stop the student. The boy allegedly punched her in the stomach, causing her pain, and one of the assistant principals was able to catch up with him.
The officer determined the student had marijuana paraphernalia, including a grinder, a tetrahydrocannabinol oil pen, three THC cartridges for the pen and one and a half pills believed to be alprazolam.
He was detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of assault on a public servant and possession of controlled substances in Penalty Groups 2 and 3.
2200 block of Moonsail Lane — A woman reported Wednesday her ex-boyfriend has been reaching out to her numerous times after she’s told him to stop, according to a police report.
Officers are investigating a harassment report. The report says the ex started harassing the caller on social media shortly after she broke up with him. She said he’s continued to find access to her accounts even after she’s blocked him numerous times.
According to the report, she didn’t describe the messages as threatening. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.