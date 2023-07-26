A 75-year-old man died after he crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 in Denton on Wednesday morning.
At about 2:17 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash in the 2000 block of Interstate 35. The report states it appears that a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle on the highway.
All northbound lanes of I-35 were closed as first responders worked the crash. Medics transported the wrong-way driver to Medical City Denton. He was pronounced deceased not long after at 3:31 a.m.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Philip Ross Interrante, a resident of St. Jo in Montague County.
Interrante was the only occupant of his vehicle. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the crash report does not mention that anyone else was injured in the crash.
The report does not make any mention of whether intoxication might have been a factor in the report; Cunningham said the Police Department anticipates medical examiners will determine if any substances were present in the deceased. An autopsy had not been completed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Other reports
3600 block of Doris Drive — A man reported Tuesday that he saw someone try to break into his house with a brick in the middle of the day.
At about 1 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call. The caller said there was a man in his backyard trying to get into his home.
The homeowner told officers he heard his doorbell ring. Then, he said he saw a man he didn’t know enter his fenced-in backyard.
The man ripped off a window screen from a window at the rear of the house. But the homeowner said he accidentally dropped something and he thinks the man heard the noise because he fled.
The report states officers found a brick next to the broken window screen in the backyard. The window had a small scratch or chip in it.
The caller estimated the damage to the window would cost $50. He said he wanted to press charges for burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.
Police are still investigating the incident.
3100 block of Lido Way — A man reported Tuesday that a burglar shattered his window while he was away from his home, which is located about a mile away from the previous report.
At about 1:38 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said he came home to find one of the windows on his house was shattered.
Inside, he found his house ransacked. He said he believes someone broke in during the day. Though several rooms looked rummaged through, he said the only thing he noticed missing was a PlayStation 5.
This home is about a mile away, a 3-minute car ride or 19-minute walk, from the other burglary report. Neither this nor the previous report mention whether investigators are considering the possibility the burglaries are related, Cunningham said.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
