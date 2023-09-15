Denton police squad car
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A driver who was detained Thursday allegedly sped off, striking an officer’s patrol vehicle in the process, according to a police report.

At about 3:59 a.m., an officer was patrolling near Motel 6 in the 4100 block of North Interstate 35, which the report states is a known high-crime area.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0