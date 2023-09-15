A driver who was detained Thursday allegedly sped off, striking an officer’s patrol vehicle in the process, according to a police report.
At about 3:59 a.m., an officer was patrolling near Motel 6 in the 4100 block of North Interstate 35, which the report states is a known high-crime area.
The officer observed a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot and ran the license plate number through a police database. The license plate did not have a return for that vehicle. However, the return indicated that the plate number had been attached to a different vehicle that was involved in a vehicle pursuit.
When the officer walked up to the vehicle, the report states they observed marijuana in plain view on the center console. The only occupant was sleeping in the back seat with the vehicle running.
The officer contacted the occupant, who at some point climbed into the front seat. He refused to identify himself, roll down the window or exit the vehicle when asked, according to the report.
He told the officer he needed to call someone before he could get out of the vehicle. The report states the officer believes it was evident he was not calling anyone and just trying to stall.
The report states the officer observed him move his hand near the gear shift, which indicated he might try to flee. The officer said they would break the window if the man didn’t exit the vehicle.
He shifted the vehicle into drive and the officer used a window punch to shatter the driver’s side front window. The driver accelerated forward, striking the right quarter panel of the officer’s patrol vehicle, according to the report.
The officer got in the patrol vehicle and attempted to catch up but eventually lost sight of the vehicle on southbound I-35.
Police are investigating the driver for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a fictitious license plate. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report doesn’t mention whether the police vehicle was damaged or not.
Other reports
South Bell Avenue and Industrial Street — A 24-year-old man who was convicted of twice driving while intoxicated less than a month ago was arrested again Thursday for the same offense, enhancing it to a felony charge.
At about 9:16 p.m., an officer was patrolling on Bell Avenue when they saw a vehicle make a wide right turn onto Hickory Street. The officer determined the vehicle’s registration was expired and conducted a traffic stop.
After the vehicle stopped, the officer spoke with the driver, who said he knew the registration was expired and that he does not have insurance. The report states he became argumentative about the registration expiration despite stating he knew it was expired.
The officer asked the man if he’d been drinking. He said he had one whiskey but allegedly couldn’t tell the officer when. The report states he had slurred speech.
When the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, the report states the man couldn’t maintain his balance without leaning on his vehicle for support.
The officer attempted to conduct standard field sobriety tests but the report states the man did not participate in any of the tests. However, based on all of the circumstances, the officer believed he was intoxicated.
The officer arrested the man on suspicion of DWI. The report states he made vulgar statements toward the officer, and he did not consent to a blood draw. The officer discovered the man had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.
Denton County court records confirm he was convicted in two DWI cases, both of which occurred in 2022. Less than a month prior to this arrest, he was convicted and sentenced to 22 days in jail for the 2022 offenses. But he received 26 days worth of jail credit while awaiting his conviction.
After he was transported to the city jail, the report states he had to be placed in a holding cell because of his aggressive behavior toward jail staff.
Officers obtained a signed search warrant from a judge and a phlebotomist collected a sample of his blood. The report states the man was eventually cooperative.
As this is his third suspected DWI offense, the charge was enhanced to a third-degree felony.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
