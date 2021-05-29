A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday night after officers found him lying in the eastbound lane of East Oak Street and he allegedly couldn’t tell them how much he had to drink, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the 200 block of North Bell Avenue at about 8:46 p.m. after a caller reported an intoxicated man was stumbling and walking up to traffic. When they arrived, they found the man lying in the eastbound lane of East Oak Street, observing the smell of alcohol and that he had slurred speech, the report states.
When officers asked the man how much he had to drink, he allegedly couldn’t tell them. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, with the report adding that medics assessed him for a cut on his arm, but that he did not acknowledge questions about it.
Other reports
2200 block of North Bell Avenue — Two vehicles were burglarized at an apartment between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to separate police reports.
In one instance, a woman called police Friday morning to report that between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. someone scattered documents in her unlocked car and stole her wallet, cologne bottles and some coins.
In another instance in the same block, a man called police to report that between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, his wallet was taken out of his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry, he told police, but he said his driver side door would no longer lock following the incident. The reports did not make note of any possible connection between the two burglaries, but investigations are ongoing.
600 block of Texas Street — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her throat and pushed her to the ground, according to a police report.
The woman called police after the incident, and police arrived at about 6:35 p.m. to find the man standing outside. The two are in a relationship, he told them, and he allegedly admitted he got angry during an argument and grabbed her by the throat, pushing her against a wall and then to the ground.
The woman told police a similar story, the report states, adding that he strangled her once she was on the ground. Officers did not observe any visible injuries on her, and she declined medical assistance. The man was arrested on a charge of assault of family member impeding breath or circulation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 453 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 42 people into the Denton County Jail.