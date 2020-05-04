A man claiming to have a biological weapon was arrested Sunday morning after a caller reported his SUV was broken into in the 2300 block of West University Drive.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said that when police arrived on scene, the suspect said he was attempting to repair two vehicles, believing they had been abandoned. However, the caller said when he walked outside to find all four of his SUV doors open that the suspect said he was a cop, but that items were missing.
The caller stated that three full coin jars and a tablet were missing from his vehicle and that paperwork was tossed about.
The suspect told officers he did not go inside the vehicle but was placing a handwritten letter in the vehicle saying that after 10 days the vehicle would be towed. When attempting to arrest the suspect, he refused to comply and said he had a biological weapon in his pocket that was COVID-19 and he was a carrier of the disease, Cunningham said.
As another officer arrived on scene, officers asked the man was asked to remove his hands from his pockets but he refused. When officers were attempting to pull his hands from his pockets, a glass pipe fell out along with “several dollars’ worth of coins,” Cunningham said. As the man was on the ground, he allegedly said to police, “I’ve got your gun.”
Cunningham said officers used Taser on the bottom left side of the man's abdomen to stun him, and he was handcuffed and arrested. She said the coins found in the man's possession were consistent with what the caller reported stolen from the vehicle. The coins and a missing tablet were returned to the vehicle owner.
The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was charged with burglary of vehicle and resisting arrest, search and transport.
Other reports
8300 block of Teasley Lane — A caller reported to police Sunday morning that a U-Haul van, two catalytic converters and several wiring harnesses were stolen from a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer location, according to a police report.
The caller reported that the catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles and that the stolen van was the property of the business. However, Cunningham said that video surveillance was not available and that the caller is reaching out to other businesses in the area.
The estimated value of the vehicle parts and equipment was worth between $2,500 and $30,000, and the stolen van was valued between $30,000 and $150,000. This case is being investigated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 263 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.