A 24-year-old man accused of assault allegedly admitted to punching his roommate multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Wainwright Street around 3:29 p.m. after a resident reported an assault. The caller told dispatchers his roommate punched him in the ribs and wouldn’t return his wallet.
Officers spoke with the caller outside the house. According to the report, he and his roommate were arguing, so he began gathering his things to move out. He alleged his roommate rushed at him and started hitting him in the back of the head and on his sides by his rib cage, causing pain.
Police observed a red mark on the back of his head and discoloration under his rib cage.
The suspect told police they were arguing over rent money. He reported the caller grabbed his guitar, so he went to get it back and “protect it.” The report says he wouldn’t give a direct answer when asked to explain what he meant by protecting his guitar.
He allegedly admitted to punching his roommate multiple times in the arm when officers asked. After he retrieved the caller’s wallet from his car, he was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Other reports
4100 block of Interstate 35E — A motorist reported another driver pointed a long-barrel gun at him while driving from Lewisville to Denton Thursday evening, according to a police report.
While driving north over the Lewisville Toll Bridge, a caller reported the driver of a vehicle that cut him off slowed down and pointed a gun at him. He told officers he believed it was either a short barrel rifle or a shotgun and wants to press charges.
The report says he was following the other driver as they continued north, going about 90 mph. He was told to stop following the other driver due to safety concerns. Officers were dispatched to search for the vehicle last seen near the exit for Dallas Drive but weren’t able to locate it. The report didn’t describe the vehicle.
The incident was referred over to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — The manager of a smoke shop reported an attempted break-in Thursday after finding the front door pushed in, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an attempted burglary call around 11:17 a.m. The caller said someone tried to break into the store sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. He reported a locksmith told him the lock from the outside was missing pieces.
According to the report, the manager is attempting to find footage of the incident. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 36 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.